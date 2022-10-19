ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Amari Rodgers #3 of the Clemson Tigers carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play.

With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.

With just a few weeks left of college football action, let's use the FPI to determine which teams have a legitimate shot to finish the season undefeated.

According to the FPI, three teams have at least a 30-percent chance of finishing the season with a zero in the loss column.

Here's who:

Ohio State - 46.3% Clemson - 33.3% Georgia - 31.2%

Michigan has the next-best chance to finish the season undefeated, according to ESPN's FPI with a 15.4-percent chance. However, the Wolverines are projected to lose to Ohio State in the FPI model.

Will any of the three finish undefeated?