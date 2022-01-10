The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

Overview picture of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: General view prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL’s postseason has arrived.

Week 18 of the 2021 regular season wrapped up on Sunday night, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers nearly playing to a tie.

Now, the complete NFL playoff schedule is set. It should be a great Wild Card Weekend and a thrilling postseason.

Who will end up making the Super Bowl?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction heading into the start of the postseason.

ESPN’s Super Bowl prediction

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

The Packers have a 37.5 percent chance to make the Super Bowl, while the Titans have a 28.2 percent chance to make it.

You can view ESPN’s complete Football Power Index projections here.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.