ESPN’s Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

The NFL’s postseason has arrived.

Week 18 of the 2021 regular season wrapped up on Sunday night, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers nearly playing to a tie.

Now, the complete NFL playoff schedule is set. It should be a great Wild Card Weekend and a thrilling postseason.

Who will end up making the Super Bowl?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction heading into the start of the postseason.

ESPN’s Super Bowl prediction

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

The Packers have a 37.5 percent chance to make the Super Bowl, while the Titans have a 28.2 percent chance to make it.

You can view ESPN’s complete Football Power Index projections here.