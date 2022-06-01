ESPN's Computer Model Names Heavy Favorite In NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Conventional wisdom would say the Golden State Warriors should be the favorite entering the 2022 NBA Finals, but it looks like ESPN's Basketball Power Index says otherwise.

On Wednesday, SportsCenter shared the BPI's prediction, which gives the Boston Celtics an 86% chance to hang banner No. 18.

For the sixth time in eight years, the Warriors find themselves in the Finals. However, ESPN's computer model doesn't think Steph, Klay, Dray and Co. have enough to win their fourth NBA title.

This is just another chip for Golden State to add to their proverbial shoulders after their championship window was deemed closed by much of the basketball world.

That said, the Boston does present a tough matchup for the Warriors.

The Celtics are arguably the most complete team in basketball, with a pair of elite wing scorers in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and a total of six players that received all-defense votes.

But to be that heavy of a favorite? Time will tell if the computer was on the right track or not.