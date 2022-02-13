ESPN’s Computer Model Releases Final Super Bowl Prediction

The final results are in. Taking nearly everything into account, ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its Super Bowl LVI prediction for Sunday’s game.

According to the FPI, the Los Angeles Rams have a 66.3 percent chance of taking home their first Lombardi Trophy since their days in St. Louis as The Greatest Show on Turf.

That leaves just a 33.7 percent chance for Joe Burrow and the unlikely Cincinnati Bengals. But that’s nothing new for Joe Shiesty and the unlikely AFC North champs.

The Bengals have been doubted all postseason long, and they’ve proved the NFL world wrong every step of the way.

For the second year in a row, a team will host a “home” playoff game. With the Rams playing in the familiar confines of SoFi Stadium, after Tom Brady and the Bucs took down Kansas City in Tampa in last season’s big game.

Per ESPN, Los Angeles is currently favored by four points over Cincy. And the Super Bowl has a combined over/under of 48.5 points.

Should be fun one when things kickoff in sunny Los Angeles, California.