ESPN's Computer Names The Worst Team In College Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The college basketball season officially kicked off as programs from around the country played their first game.

Plenty of programs started off the season the right way, with a win. Unfortunately, there were a number of teams that suffered blowout losses in their first games as well.

Following the first game of the season for most college basketball programs, ESPN took a look at the entirety of the sport. The ranked all 362 college basketball programs from best to worst.

Gonzaga took the top spot as the best team in the sport. Delaware State took home the honor as the worst team in the sport, according to ESPN.

The Hornets suffered a 95-57 loss at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first game of the season for both teams.

The nearly 40-point loss left the Hornets as the worst team in college basketball, at least according to ESPN.