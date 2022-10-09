ESPN's Computer Predicts If Ohio State Can Finish Undefeated

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

It's no secret that Ohio State is off to a great start this season.

The Buckeyes are 6-0 heading into their next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and have looked dominant.

It's led to ESPN's FPI giving its prediction for how the rest of the season could play out for the Buckeyes.

According to the FPI, the Buckeyes have a 44% chance of finishing the season undefeated. They also remain the top favorite to win the Big 10 Championship.

They have a lot of very winnable matchups before they end their season against the Michigan Wolverines.

After they play the Hawkeyes, they'll travel to Happy Valley and take on the Penn State Nittany Lions before playing the Northwestern Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins, and then the Wolverines.

With how the Buckeyes have looked so far, they'll be favored in all of those games. It's time to see what they're made of as we enter the second half of the college football season.