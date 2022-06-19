ESPN's Computer Predicts The 4 College Football Playoff Teams

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Who do you have making the College Football Playoff this year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has officially released its prediction.

Here's who ESPN's computer model has making the College Football Playoff for the 2022 season:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Clemson

ESPN's computer model is predicting a big bounce-back year for the Clemson Tigers, who struggled in 2021.

You can view ESPN's full Football Power Index projections here.