ESPN's Computer Predicts The 4 College Football Playoff Teams
Who do you have making the College Football Playoff this year?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has officially released its prediction.
Here's who ESPN's computer model has making the College Football Playoff for the 2022 season:
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Clemson
ESPN's computer model is predicting a big bounce-back year for the Clemson Tigers, who struggled in 2021.
You can view ESPN's full Football Power Index projections here.