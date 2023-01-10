Skip to main content
ESPN's Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

Monday night's national championship has concluded, and a champion has been crowned; putting a bow on the 2022 college football season.

With that, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final Top 25 rankings, starting with the Georgia Bulldogs and finishing with one of the surprise teams of the year.

Here's a look at how everything shaped up according to the FPI:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Penn State
  7. Texas
  8. Utah
  9. Clemson
  10. LSU
  11. FSU
  12. Kansas State
  13. TCU
  14. Oregon
  15. Mississippi State
  16. USC
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Oregon State
  20. Washington
  21. Minnesota
  22. Louisville
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Illinois
  25. Tulane

UGA, Bama, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee make up the top five, followed by Penn State, Texas, Utah, Clemson and LSU to round out the top 10.

The Bulldogs cemented themselves as the best team in college football with a 65-7 dismantling of TCU in the College Football Playoff Final. That marks back-to-back titles for the 'Dawgs under head coach Kirby Smart with a chance at making it three come next year.