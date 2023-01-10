ESPN's Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

Monday night's national championship has concluded, and a champion has been crowned; putting a bow on the 2022 college football season.

With that, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final Top 25 rankings, starting with the Georgia Bulldogs and finishing with one of the surprise teams of the year.

Here's a look at how everything shaped up according to the FPI:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Penn State Texas Utah Clemson LSU FSU Kansas State TCU Oregon Mississippi State USC Notre Dame Ole Miss Oregon State Washington Minnesota Louisville Oklahoma Illinois Tulane

UGA, Bama, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee make up the top five, followed by Penn State, Texas, Utah, Clemson and LSU to round out the top 10.

The Bulldogs cemented themselves as the best team in college football with a 65-7 dismantling of TCU in the College Football Playoff Final. That marks back-to-back titles for the 'Dawgs under head coach Kirby Smart with a chance at making it three come next year.