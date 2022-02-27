ESPN’s Computer Releases Its New Final Four Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has released a new Final Four prediction following Saturday’s games.

Saturday was a wild day in the college basketball world. Several of the country’s top-ranked teams lost, including the top six teams in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

That’s the first time in history that all of the top six teams have lost. If that’s an indication of what’s to come in March, we’re in for a wild NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has since updated its prediction for this year’s Final Four.

Here are the four favorites right now:

Gonzaga

Kentucky

Arizona

Houston

We’re still a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but right now, it’s looking like we’ll have a wild March Madness.