ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 1 Starting NFL Quarterback Should Demand Trade If Changes Aren't Made

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was clearly upset with his team's offensive play calling during Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The second-year QB had a public, profanity-filled outburst directed at the Patriots' coaching staff.

"Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!" he appeared to say.

On Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky gave a bold suggestion for Jones.

"If I was Mac Jones and his reps/team and this off-season there are no plans for a true/proven OC to come into NE... I would ask to be traded," the former NFL QB wrote on Twitter.

The Patriots are currently making offensive play calls by committee with Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia, a defensive-minded coach, is currently viewed as the primary play caller in this system.

Jones is clearly frustrated by his team's current play calling situation. Could he be frustrated enough to request a trade away from the Patriots franchise this offseason?