ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky ripped an NFL head coach for what he said following his team’s loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions fell to 1-3 on the 2020 season with Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Matt Patricia is believed to be on the hot seat. Some NFL analysts are already calling for him to be fired.

Patricia said following the game the the team needed a lot of work when he took over for Jim Caldwell.

“Certainly I think when I came to Detroit there was a lot of work to do,” Patricia said on Sunday. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Caldwell had gone 9-7 in back-to-back seasons before getting fired. Patricia has since gone 10-25-1 as the Lions’ head coach.

Orlovsky, who played quarterback in Detroit, ripped Patricia for his postgame comment.

“To come in and say that you had a lot of work to do is completely false. It’s a bunch of trash!” the ESPN NFL analyst said on the radio this morning.

Orlovsky discussed the comments on Twitter, too:

“Coach Caldwell had a winning record 3 out of his 4 years. The QB was playing as well and consistent as he ever had. The expectation was to be a team with a chance to win every single week-and we were. The culture was FANTASTIC. It was built to grow not regress,” he tweeted.

Well, we definitely know where Dan Orlovsky stands with Matt Patricia. But where do the Lions? Should Detroit make a move before the season is over?