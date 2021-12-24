ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bold Prediction For College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has his prediction for who will win the College Football Playoff and no, it’s not Alabama.

Orlovsky is all-in on Michigan to win it all and he explained his reasoning for that on Thursday’s edition of First Take.

“I’m taking Michigan to win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said. “I called two Michigan games this season, (one of which was the first game of the season). They played Western Michigan and I remember walking around after the game going ‘that was a different Michigan feel than in years past.’ Jim Harbaugh infused so much young talent into that program. They have an unmistaken identity and then their season kept getting better and better.”

Michigan finished its regular season at 12-1 after running the table. The Wolverines lost to the Michigan State Spartans in October but didn’t slip up the rest of the way.

They took down the Buckeyes from Ohio State on Nov. 27 before crushing the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, 42-3.

Michigan will play Georgia in one of the two CFP semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of that game gets the winner of Alabama/Cincinnati for all the marbles.