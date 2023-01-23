ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL.

Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC.

Joe Burrow's the best QB in the NFL. QB. Now, Chiefs fans, Patrick [Mahomes] is the best player. Patrick's the most talented QB to ever step foot on an NFL field. But when it comes to quarterbacking and when it comes to understanding defenses and play calls… Joe's the best. He's the best going right now when it comes to all things we can write down about what it takes to play QB at a high level, he does it all exceptionally well.

Orlovsky went on to say that the former No. 1 pick is exactly what teams should be looking for when drafting a quarterback high.

He's the guy that is the model for what all QBs should be in the future. Patrick's an outlier, stop chasing Patrick Mahomes if you're an NFL team, you're not gonna find him… Joe does all the things that you sit there and go: ‘Oh I know how he does that,’ but he's the only one that does it.

Burrow has the Bengals on the doorstep of a second straight Super Bowl appearance after making zero from 1988-2021.

The LSU product has been everything he was advertised to be since going first overall and has changed football life in southern Ohio.