ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: Packers "Have To" Trade For 1 Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are in pretty clear need of a star wide receiver right now amid injuries and general subpar play from their skill position players. But Dan Orlovsky might have the solution.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Orlovsky argued that the Packers "have to" trade for one of two receivers who are currently available. His two candidates were Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore and New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore.

DJ Moore is in his fifth year with the Panthers and had gone for over 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three seasons. But the Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild, selling off prized players left and right.

Elijah Moore is in his second year with the Jets and led the team in receiving last year, but is fifth in yards for the team this year. He requested a trade yesterday and will not play in Week 7.

As beneficial as trading for either of those two players might be for the Packers, a move seems unlikely for a few different reasons.

In DJ Moore's case, he's seen as a fundamental building block for the Panthers as they begin their rebuild. Outside of an earth-shattering offer, the Panthers seem unlikely to move him.

The situation is basically the same for the Jets with Elijah Moore: They want to keep him and it would take an offer they can't refuse to let him go before the November trade deadline.

Will the Packers make a trade for either of those wide receivers?

Should they?