ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Reveals If He Plans On Coaching

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will have a new-look coaching staff starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff Saturday is the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. Reich was let go on Tuesday after the Colts got blown out by the New England Patriots last Sunday, 26-3.

That move came just one week after Reich parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

These moves have led to some speculation that other former players could join Saturday's staff. One of those former players is Dan Orlovsky, who's currently an analyst at ESPN.

Orlovsky was asked by Pat McAfee on Wednesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show if he's going to be the next offensive coordinator of the Colts if Saturday gets the gig full-time. He didn't exactly say no.

"I have no idea," Orlovsky said. "The more I get away from football as a player, the closer I want to get back into coaching. I have no clue what the future holds."

A Saturday-Orlovsky duo would be quite fascinating to see, that's for sure.

For now, though, Orlovsky is with ESPN and seems happy about his job. The opportunity to get into coaching will have to wait for now.