ESPN’s Dave McMenamin Has Telling Update On LeBron James

After five long games, it’s possible LeBron James could be back for the Lakers Saturday night. According to ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, James is eyeing a return against the Knicks tonight. But, it will depend on how The King’s pregame warmup goes.

“LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks,” McMenamin reported. Adding, “James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return.”

LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks (8:30 pm PT, ABC), sources told ESPN. James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return, sources said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2022

The Lakers need LeBron back in the lineup in the worst way. Los Angeles has dropped four of its last five without James in the lineup.

On the bright side, Anthony Davis looks like he’s rounding back into form after the knee injury he suffered earlier in the season. Over his last 10 games, AD is averaging 25.2 points per game, to go with 10.2 rebounds and nearly three blocks.

Before the knee swelling, LeBron was on a tear as well. Averaging 30 PPG, 8.8 rebounds, a touch under six assists and two steals. If the Lakers can marry that production, perhaps they can get out of the 25-28 hole they’ve dug themselves in.