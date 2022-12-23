ESPN's David Pollack Reacts To 5-Star Recruit's Wild Commitment Process

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 8: A general view before the Oklahoma Sooners game against the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 8, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 69-13. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The commitment saga of five-star safety Peyton Bowen ranks among the most unusual in recent memory. But ESPN's David Pollack has a different perspective on the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Pollack offered his support to Bowen for changing his commitment to Oregon before quickly changing it to Oklahoma. He praised Bowen for owning up to his mistakes during his process.

"Mad respect for this young man. We all make mistakes but man how about this youngster owning it head on. Go kill it Peyton," Pollack wrote.

Pollack's tweet has over 3,600 likes and while not everyone agrees with the sentiment, there are plenty of people who were moved to adjust their perspective of Bowen.

"It’s crazy how people get caught up in their own feelings and belittle these kids for the decisions made. It’s maddening and sick. Go be great kid!!!" one user replied.

"Said something similar. He could have breezed over it and let fault sit. Instead he apologized in public forum," wrote another.

"Agreed. Soooo many adults acting like they have never wrestled with a big decision and had to step back from a choice. Props to owning it," a third wrote.

Ultimately, the Peyton Bowen situation will probably be forgotten by the wider college football world sometime in the future. But it was definitely a learning experience for many.