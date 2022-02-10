ESPN’s Dick Vitale Shares Update On His Health Status

College basketball icon Dick Vitale has done an excellent job of keeping his fans updated on his health as he continues his battle with cancer.

On Thursday, the longtime ESPN broadcaster took to Twitter with his most recent update.

“Going to Boston Mon. so Dr ZEITELS can see if the inflammation of vocal cords has improved. He said if he feels it has he’ll do surgery Tuesday. Today I’ve been getting EKG – Chest X ray etc all needed to qualify for anesthesia.This will be tough week as I have chemo Thurs,” Vitale wrote.

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma and vocal cord dysplasia in October of 2021. Though he was able to return to the courtside booth for a few games this season, he announced the decision to rest his voice for the remainder of the season back in January.

Get well soon Dickie V!