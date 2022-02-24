Look: ESPN’s First Take Called Out For Insensitive Headline

ESPN’s “First Take” has built a large fan base because it usually debates intriguing topics that are trending in the sports world. One of the topics from Thursday’s show, however, was a bit odd.

Stephen A. Smith and Isaiah Thomas were discussing the future of the Slam Dunk Contest. While there’s nothing wrong with Smith and Thomas talking about this topic, the headline that ESPN displayed on the screen was very dramatic.

The headline for this discussion included Smith’s quote that said “The Dunk Contest was a global atrocity.”

Obviously, NBA fans weren’t happy with this year’s Slam Dunk Contest. However, calling it a “global atrocity” while there are actual issues going on in the world today is ridiculous.

Some people believe Smith has to do a better job of reading the room.

Here’s the headline from “First Take” that’s being labeled insensitive this Thursday:

The world: Falling to pieces Stephen A Smith: pic.twitter.com/vlrKi63pP7 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) February 24, 2022

Perhaps this headline wouldn’t come off as insensitive if Russia didn’t invade Ukraine overnight. But that happened, and Smith is aware of that fact.

Hopefully, “First Take” avoids these type of headlines moving forward.