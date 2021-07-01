ESPN’s Jay Bilas Has A Blunt Message For The NCAA

The NCAA has approved a temporary policy allowing college athletes from D1-D3 to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The new policy, which was announced on Wednesday, will go into effect on Thursday — the same day new NIL laws are set to begin in seven different states.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas has long been an outspoken supporter of increased monetary rights for college athletes.

In response to this game-changing news, Bilas called on the NCAA for further action.

“Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now,” Bilas wrote on Twitter.

In 2010, Reggie Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy amid speculation that it would be revoked. According to the NCAA, Bush’s family received “impermissible benefits” from the University of Southern California during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

The Michigan Wolverines’ “Fab Five” era was also erased by monetary NCAA violations. Five years of one of the most successful basketball teams of the 1990s was announced void after a federal investigation revealed $616,000 was paid to Chris Webber and three other Wolverine stars.

While the past will likely stay as is, the future of college basketball is changing rapidly.