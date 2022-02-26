ESPN’s Jeff Passan Has Potentially Encouraging Update On MLB Lockout

Leading up to today, the news coming out of this year’s MLB lockout has been overwhelmingly negative. But on Saturday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared a potentially encouraging update on the negotiations between players and owners.

The league’s Players Association reportedly made an offer during a “short meeting” with owners earlier today.

“The MLBPA made a comprehensive offer during the short meeting with MLB today. The sides are now caucusing,” Passan wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Passan admit that he’s not confident that a deal will get done before Monday. Perhaps things have changed considerably over the past 48 hours.

Today marks the 87th day of the MLB’s first work stoppage since 1995. Spring training exhibition games were scheduled to begin today before they were canceled due to the ongoing financial disputes between management and the Players Association. The current postponement will run through next Saturday, March 5.

Opening Day is set for March 31, but it’s currently unclear if the MLB season will be able to begin on time.

The result of today’s meeting could yield some enlightening news regarding the start of the 2022 season.