ESPN’s Jeff Saturday Reacts To Tom Brady’s Retirement Comment

Tom Brady says he’s “happy” with his decision to retire at age 44, but the G.O.A.T. didn’t quite shut the door on a potential return to the game. Saying, “never say never.”

“I’m just going to take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady told Jim Gray on their “Let’s Go!” podcast. “… I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

On Tuesday’s “NFL Live,” ESPN’s Jeff Saturday had this reaction to Brady’s comments: “SO YOU’RE SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE?! My man is toying with my emotions. Don’t do it to me, Tom.”

.@SaturdayJeff is all of us after Tom Brady didn't fully rule out making a return from retirement 😂 "SO YOU'RE SAYING THERE'S A CHANCE?! My man is toying with my emotions. Don't do it to me, Tom." pic.twitter.com/0bCuZ58Lu8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 8, 2022

If this is it for Tom Brady, he went out about as well as you could at the quarterback position. Leading the NFL in passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdown passes en route to an NFC South title.

Tom admitted that his retirement wasn’t about age, or injury, but family.

Does TB12 have one more football season in him? Let’s ask him six months from now.