ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: Russell Wilson Trade Is “Inevitable”

Initial reports of a potential Russell Wilson trade deal were brushed off as a high improbability. Now, that possibility is getting some legs underneath it.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gave his latest update on the developing situation. While the trade may not occur this offseason, sources believe a move is bound to happen soon.

“Several high-ranking people I’ve spoken to believe [a Russell Wilson trade] is an inevitability, maybe not this off-season, but next off-season because of the growing tension that isn’t right now, it’s been a couple years,” Fowler said.

Fowler’s sources that predict an “inevitable” trade all come from outside the Seattle Seahawks organization. Sources within the franchise are fully expecting Wilson to return for a 10th season in 2021. Reports indicate that even Wilson himself doesn’t expect to be traded this offseason — despite some growing conflict.

According to Fowler and multiple other reports from a round the league, the Seahawks-Wilson tension is rooted in a lack of protection for the 32-year-old quarterback. Since entering the league in 2012, the Seattle third-round pick leads the league in sacks taken (394) and QB scrambles (430). Wilson has been outspoken about his frustrations with the beating he takes as a star quarterback, ranking second in the league in hits taken (1,107).

“Russell Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of personnel input, particularly the investment from the team on the offensive line over the last 8-10 years,” Fowler said. “He’s wanted more of that. He hasn’t gotten it. It’s resulted in some heating up moments internally, with the team and the coaching staff.”

As one of the eight players in the league protected under a no-trade clause, Wilson has plenty of autonomy in his decision. While the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn’t officially requested a trade, he has a short list of teams he would accept deals from: the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears.

“He’s really throwing a lot of different flavors out there, and that’s by design from what I’m told,” Fowler said. “He wants to give himself a variety of options. This is a short list he’s had for a while in his back pocket.”

