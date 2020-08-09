ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Getting Praised For Awesome Move On Saturday

Twitter is not a very fun or uplifting place these days, but Kirk Herbstreit provided some genuine joy on the platform on Saturday.

A Little League in Indiana was recently robbed of its equipment. The league set up a GoFundMe to raise money to replace the thousands of dollars worth of equipment that was stolen.

“Last night, our little league was robbed. Someone broke into the storage facility and took thousands of dollars worth of equipment. This obviously is a major hit to our little league, our overall baseball program, and our community. I am looking to raise $5,000 to replace all the stolen equipment, which included 12 sets of new catcher’s gear, bats, and various other baseball and facility equipment. (Anything beyond would all go to the little league to help support the children in our programs),” the league wrote.

Indiana native Dan Dakich took to Twitter to show support for the fundraiser.

We gotta help https://t.co/nJ11s66UC6 — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 8, 2020

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit replied, asking what he could do. Someone bluntly told him to go to the GoFundMe and donate the money needed.

Click on the link to their go fund me and donate $5,000. — Jay 🏆 (@buckeyepool) August 8, 2020

So, that’s what Herbstreit did.

Herbstreit donated nearly $4,000 to the fundraiser so they would hit their $5,000 goal.

The GoFundMe now has more than $6,000 raised for the Little League. Well done to Kirk and everyone else who donated.