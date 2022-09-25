ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season.

The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six.

All six teams got wins on Saturday, though they weren't all comfortable.

Clemson survived a scare against Wake Forest in overtime while USC came back and beat Oregon State, 17-14.

The Trojans were down by four with only a few minutes left before they score the game-winning touchdown on their final offensive possession.

The other teams won comfortably yet again as they continue to stand out from the rest, at least according to Herbstreit.

These rankings can and will change by next week so it'll be interesting to see how Week 5 shakes out.