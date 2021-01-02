ESPN’s Louis Riddick Sums Up Alabama’s Greatness

For years, Alabama football’s dominance has been defined by the wealth of talent it brings in each year.

While the pedigree of the program’s recruits is undoubtedly elite, ESPN college football analyst Louis Riddick believes the Crimson Tide’s consistent success goes further than just raw talent.

Riddick shared his thoughts on Twitter after Nick Saban’s squad took down No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl on Friday. The analyst credited Saban’s coaching and team culture above all else.

“It’s more than the 5 star recruits. Go to an @AlabamaFTBL practice. You will see what I mean. Nick [Saban] is the best there is. At all of it,” Riddick wrote.

In his 14 years as Alabama’s head coach, Saban has led the Crimson Tide to an outstanding 168-23 overall record and seven national championship appearances.

Excellence is the standard for Saban-coached Bama teams — and they’ve certainly lived up to it this year. With a perfect 12-0 record, the Crimson Tide have taken down each opponent by multiple possessions.

Of course Nick Saban deserves his credit, but you can’t deny the consistent talent that Alabama brings in year in and year out. The Crimson Tide are no stranger to No. 1 ranked recruiting classes. In fact, the last time they were ranked outside of the top five in recruiting was all the way back in 2007, per 247Sports.

Alabama are primed for yet another big haul in 2021. Saban will welcome seven new 5-stars and 15 4-stars next year, logging yet another No. 1 recruiting class.

The Crimson Tide will face the winner of Ohio State-Clemson on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff final.