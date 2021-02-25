ESPN’s Marty Smith Provides Details On Tiger Woods’ Crash

On Wednesday night, ESPN reporter Marty Smith joined the Scott Van Pelt show to discuss emerging details from the scary Tiger Woods accident on Tuesday afternoon.

First, Smith gave us a insider update on the status of Tigers’ multiple lower-leg injuries. After his was removed from the wreckage, Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent hours of intense surgeries.

“In that accident Tiger suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right leg, which required lengthy and complex surgery to repair and stabilize by inserting a rod into his tibia,” Smith said. “The fractures to his tibia and fibula were open and compound fractures, meaning they broke the skin, and therefor there was some vascular damage as well — and with that always comes concern for infection. Additionally, fractures to his foot and ankle required pins and screws. Trauma to the soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to alleviate swelling… He has a long recovery ahead of him.”

@LASDHQ considering no charges against Tiger.

*Genesis SUV has black box

*Crash area has experienced 13 accidents since Jan. 2020; 4 resulting in injuries.

Smith then dove into more details regarding the accident’s cause.

In an interesting development, the crash area around Rancho Palos Verdes has now been identified as a hot spot for recent car accidents.

“That area where he crashed is notorious,” Smith said. “[Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva] said since January of 2020, 13 accidents have happened in that area, four of which resulted in injuries.”

According to reports, Tiger was assumed to be traveling at a “high rate of speed” before losing control and rolling off the road. With the black box technology present in the golfers’ Genesis SUV, we should learn an exact crash speed as the investigation continues to progress.

Tiger will not face charges for the accident, per CNN.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing situation.