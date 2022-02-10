ESPN’s New SportsCenter Anchor Has Incredible Story

The story of ESPN anchor Max McGee and his journey to SportsCenter have captured the heart of many across the sports media world.

On Wednesday, Front Office Sports shared his inspiring story of perseverance with a thread on Twitter:

“Five years ago, Max McGee was working as a server at The Capital Grille and Famous Dave’s after leaving college. After 250 applications, he landed his first TV job. In October, he got an ESPN audition through LinkedIn. McGee just finished his first week with SportsCenter.”

Five years ago, Max McGee was working as a server at The Capital Grille and Famous Dave's after leaving college. After 250 applications, he landed his first TV job. In October, he got an ESPN audition through LinkedIn. McGee just finished his first week with SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/i2cIlM0t6D — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 9, 2022

McGee, 31, arrived at ESPN after a three-year stint as a news and sports anchor for WJZ-TV, a CBS affiliate in Baltimore. After graduating from Temple University, the Cherry Hill, NJ native held several other roles in the food service and sports media industries.

“I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” he said in an official release from ESPN. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

THANK YOU: I’ve signed with @espn as their newest @SportsCenter Anchor. All the credit goes to my family for believing. 5 yrs ago, I was working at Famous Dave’s/Capital Grille. Without the people in this picture, my dreams don’t come true 🤟🏿 special thanks to @3kingsley pic.twitter.com/MpnUVCgPh0 — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) January 13, 2022

I think I’ll stick around pic.twitter.com/xoOnBxYZka — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) February 9, 2022

McGee began his duties as a SportsCenter anchor on Jan. 31.