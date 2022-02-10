The Spun

ESPN’s New SportsCenter Anchor Has Incredible Story

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The story of ESPN anchor Max McGee and his journey to SportsCenter have captured the heart of many across the sports media world.

On Wednesday, Front Office Sports shared his inspiring story of perseverance with a thread on Twitter:

“Five years ago, Max McGee was working as a server at The Capital Grille and Famous Dave’s after leaving college. After 250 applications, he landed his first TV job. In October, he got an ESPN audition through LinkedIn. McGee just finished his first week with SportsCenter.”

McGee, 31, arrived at ESPN after a three-year stint as a news and sports anchor for WJZ-TV, a CBS affiliate in Baltimore. After graduating from Temple University, the Cherry Hill, NJ native held several other roles in the food service and sports media industries.

“I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” he said in an official release from ESPN. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

McGee began his duties as a SportsCenter anchor on Jan. 31.

