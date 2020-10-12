ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Names His Biggest Surprise Of The Season

The 2020 college football season is about a month old.

The season has been a weird one, with conferences beginning their seasons at different times, and various games getting postponed every week. Some conferences, like the Big Ten and the Pac-12, haven’t even started to play yet.

But we have college football and that is something to be thankful for.

There have been plenty of surprises so far this season, but one stands out to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. He’s pretty stunned with LSU’s 1-2 start to the season.

“I was not really sure I understood the Bo Pelini hire, bringing back somebody who had once been good. I mean I know his resume. Pete Golding and Todd Grantham have to be thanking Bo Pelini every Saturday for doing a worse job than them,” Finebaum said on WJOX-FM. “This season looks like it’s pretty close to getting off the rails. If it’s not today, it probably will be Saturday afternoon at Florida Field. There’s no getting around, this is the biggest surprise of the year. And when you think about it, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Missouri, they haven’t even played an average team yet have they?”

LSU is now 1-2 following Saturday’s upset loss at Missouri. The Tigers opened the season with an upset loss to Mississippi State.

“Look what they ended up with, and it hasn’t helped them, and the reality is going to start happening Saturday, and it is not going to get a lot better. This season looks like it’s lost,” he said. “And I kind of thought maybe the first week was an aberration, maybe K.J. Costello and Mike Leach being so superior, and so smart, but that was not the case. By the way, it’s systemic across the league. The SEC is looking more like the Big 12 every day.”

LSU will look to rebound this weekend against Florida.