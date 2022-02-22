ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Rips Major Conference Commissioners

The College Football Playoff will remain at four teams for the next four years after the FBS commissioners could not agree on an expansion plan last Friday.

Count Paul Finebaum among the many onlookers displeased with the news.

On Tuesday morning, Finebaum discussed his dismay of the maintained status quo on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (h/t Saturday Down South). The ESPN analyst called it an “utter disgrace” that the tournament will stay at four teams for the foreseeable future.

Paul @Finebaum joined @MacandCube to share some strong words regarding the decision to keep the @CFBPlayoff at 4 teams until atleast 2026. pic.twitter.com/FkMow1kNxj — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) February 22, 2022

“It’s truly one of the most disappointing and disgusting moments, I think, in the history of modern college football,” Finebaum said. “For an organization that, in essence, approved the Playoff and then saw the entire thing spiral out of control because of pettiness, because of jealousy and, quite frankly, because of ignorance, I think. I know people say, ‘Well, these are all smart people, they wouldn’t have left half a billion dollars on the table and they wouldn’t have come to this conclusion.'”

Finebaum focused his ire specifically on three conference commissioners, calling the ACC’s Jim Phillips, Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff, and Big Ten’s Kevin Warren “the three amigos who have absolutely hurt college football.” He added that the Pac-12 particularly hurt itself in the process.

“The Big Ten can survive and the ACC, as long as Clemson has a quarterback, will probably make the playoffs,” Finebaum said. “The Pac-12, by saying all the things that they have said, have hurt themselves badly, and the real question is will that league still be relevant by the time we get to the end of this contract and potentially expand again?”

These conferences could indeed regret keeping the College Football Playoff field contained if the SEC, particularly Alabama, continues to dominate the tournament. However, it’s going to be a while before Finebaum can get his wish of an expanded playoff.