ESPN's Playoff Predictor Includes 2 Teams From Same Conference

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN has officially updated its Playoff Predictor following Week 10 of the 2022 college football season.

There are now four teams that have at least a one-in-three chance of making the CFP and two of them are from the same conference.

Georgia has the best odds of making the CFP at 91%, which shouldn't be surprising after its 27-13 win over Tennessee. Ohio State has the next-best odds at 87%, followed by Tennessee at 64%, and Michigan at 62%.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, while the Wolverines blew out the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 52-17.

Both Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course as the winner of that game will very likely make the CFP.

TCU looks to be the biggest snub since the team is currently 9-0 heading into next week's showdown against Texas. It would be hard for the committee to ignore the program if it's able to finish the season undefeated.

We'll have to see how these next few weeks pan out.