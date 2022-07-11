ESPN's Richard Jefferson Will Officiate NBA Summer League Game Monday

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Richard Jefferson is set to officiate one quarter of the Knicks-Blazers Summer League game on Monday night.

Jefferson is going to ref the second quarter of that game after he attended the daily NBA Summer League officiating meeting in Las Vegas.

After he refs, Jefferson is going to join the ESPN broadcast during halftime to discuss the experience.

If this goes well, there's a chance that Jefferson could ref more than just a quarter of one summer league game.

Jefferson played in the NBA from 2001-17 and played on eight different teams. He spent his first seven seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before bouncing around to other teams (Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, etc).

For his career, he averaged just under 12.6 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game. He also shot 46.4% from the field.

Who knows, perhaps there's a future for him officiating regular NBA games as well.