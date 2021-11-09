ESPN’s Ryan Clark Has Blunt Reaction To NFL’s Taunting Rule

ESPN personality and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is having none of the NFL’s crackdown on taunting this season.

The former player went off on NFL Live on Tuesday.

“You mean to tell me on that one play I gotta calm all that down that went into this because somebody who can’t do what I do, who ain’t never done what I’ve done … gets offended by it?” Ryan exclaimed.

“Man I wish I frickin’ would.”

Clark isn’t the only one upset with the renewed emphasis on taunting penalties.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant also chimed on Twitter.

“This is crazy!!” said the retired wideout.

Many consumers frustrations lie with the inconsistency with which taunting fouls are being called.

Something as small as Cassius Marsh’s celebration gets flagged, while every week entire defenses run to the opposite side of the field and pose for the camera following turnovers.

It’s likely that the NFL pivots going forward, despite doubling down on referee Tony Corrente’s call on Tuesday.

The league has a history of altering its rules and officiating when it sees it’s damaging its product.

For now though, teams will just have to adjust to life in the NFL in 2021. Through nine weeks, officiating crews have shown if something’s even remotely on the edge, flags will fly.