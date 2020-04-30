ESPNs’ Ryan Clark Ranks The 5 Best Teams After The NFL Draft

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark named the five best teams in the league following the conclusion of the NFL Draft last week.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but do they come in at No. 1 on his list? The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best drafts in the league and could be poised to make a serious championship run in 2020.

Clark, though, still has Kansas City at No. 1. The Chiefs had a big draft, too, selecting former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round.

San Francisco and Baltimore are No. 2 and No. 3 in Clark’s top five. New Orleans and Tampa Bay round out the top five.

The 5 best teams in the NFL following the draft, according to @realrclark25. pic.twitter.com/dnup1KgEdG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 30, 2020

Dallas is a team that could be poised to make a jump in 2020, too. The Cowboys had a huge draft, selecting CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

Jerry Jones’ team is coming off a disappointing 2019 season, but the Cowboys should be one of the most-talented teams in the league in 2020.

Who do you have at the top of the NFL following the draft?