ESPN’s The Undefeated Announces It’s Changing Its Name

ESPN announced a rebranding of The Undefeated by unveiling Andscape on Monday.

Per the official press release, Andscape is “a multi-media platform dedicated to embracing and sharing the full range of Black culture and identity, launched today as a rebranded and expanded version of The Undefeated.”

Along with a rebranded website, Andscape will feature a book publishing arm, film and TV divisions, and a music publishing group.

“Andscape, like The Undefeated before it, is a groundbreaking Black brand, a 24/7 multi-platform media venture curated for the infinite reflections of Black identity,” Andscape’s Editor in Chief Raina Kelley said. “We are disrupting the space with a broad, deep, and real representation of the Black experience. This is a place for folks to lean into all facets of their identity–all of their ‘ANDs’–and experience an extensive and inclusive view of the Black landscape. With visionary artists, writers, thinkers, and creatives contributing to all aspects of Andscape, our audience will be captivated and inspired by how we connect with them and how they connect with us.”

Starting March 4, Dominque Foxworth will host Logged In on Andscape’s YouTube channel. The new weekly show will “examine the rich history behind ‘Black Twitter’ and the contribution of Black creativity across the social media landscape.”

Andscape will also release an original short film, Starkeisha, directed by Mo McRae, on Hulu on March 7.

“We are doubling down our investment in and commitment to Black stories and voices with the introduction of Andscape,” said Mark L. Walker, ESPN Head of Sports Business Development and Innovation. “There is an incredible team shepherding the development of this broad and inclusive media portfolio devoted to the Black audience, and we are confident that their work will spark conversation and feeling among our consumers, communities and beyond.”