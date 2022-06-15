ESPY Award Winner Hospitalized Following Serious Accident

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: General view of the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Show Live! Celebrates With Moet & Chandon at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jason McElwain, who won an ESPY award in 2006, has been hospitalized due to a bicycle accident.

McElwain's brother, Josh, said Jason suffered nine broken ribs, a broken scapula and a punctured lung. According to USA TODAY, he is listed in "guarded condition" at Strong Memorial Hospital.

This accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The police said a "bicyclist made contact with a motor vehicle."

"All things considered, it could have been so much worse," Josh McElwain said. "His helmet saved his life."

McElwain was an autistic student for Greece Athena High School. He went viral in 2006 because he scored 20 points in his team's final home game of the season.

That performance from McElwain earned him the ESPY for best sports moment.

Per multiple reports, McElwain is now a motivational speaker.

We're wishing McElwain a full and speedy recovery.