Longtime NFL Linebacker Has Reportedly Died At 60

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL linebacker has reportedly passed away at the age of 60.

Eugene Marve, a linebacker who played for the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers, reportedly died on Monday.

According to a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Marve died following a stay at the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Marve played college football at Saginaw Valley State University from 1979-81. Saginaw Valley State University confirmed his passing and released a statement.

“The SVSU Football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Eugene Marve,” the statement reads. “Eugene is and always will be a dear friend and an all-time great of SVSU Football.”

Marve was a NAIA First Team All-American in 1980 and 1981 and All-GLIAC team performer in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

He went on to play for the Bills from 1982-87, the Bucs from 1988-91 and the Chargers in 1992. He was a third-round pick out of Saginaw Valley State University in 1982.

Our thoughts are with Marve’s friends and family members during this difficult time. He is survived by his wife, Stacey, son, Robert, and daughter, Rebecca.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.