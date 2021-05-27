Longtime NFL Linebacker Has Reportedly Died At 60

A longtime NFL linebacker has reportedly passed away at the age of 60.

Eugene Marve, a linebacker who played for the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers, reportedly died on Monday.

According to a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Marve died following a stay at the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Marve played college football at Saginaw Valley State University from 1979-81. Saginaw Valley State University confirmed his passing and released a statement.

“The SVSU Football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Eugene Marve,” the statement reads. “Eugene is and always will be a dear friend and an all-time great of SVSU Football.”

Saddened by the passing of SVSU Legend – Eugene Marve. He was a friend, alum, and huge supporter of SVSU Football! We will miss you Eugene. Thank you for everything you have done for the Cardinals! Eugene always checked in on me. I’ll always be grateful for that! Class act! RIP pic.twitter.com/ewJPF4EDix — Ryan Brady (@rbrady1313) May 26, 2021

Marve was a NAIA First Team All-American in 1980 and 1981 and All-GLIAC team performer in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

He went on to play for the Bills from 1982-87, the Bucs from 1988-91 and the Chargers in 1992. He was a third-round pick out of Saginaw Valley State University in 1982.

Our thoughts are with Marve’s friends and family members during this difficult time. He is survived by his wife, Stacey, son, Robert, and daughter, Rebecca.