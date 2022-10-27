European Soccer Player Reportedly Stabbed In Terrifying Attack

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2022/10/22: Pablo Mari of AC Monza gestures during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AC Monza. AC Milan won 4-1 over AC Monza. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images) Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

A terrifying scene unfolded this afternoon when a European soccer player was reportedly stabbed in a knife attack.

According to a report from TMZ, Arsenal defender Pablo Marí was reportedly stabbed. Thankfully, it sounds like Mari will be okay and is currently recovering in an Italian hospital.

Here's more from TMZ:

Multiple reports say the 29-year-old -- who's currently playing for A.C. Monza while on loan from Arsenal -- was one of six people who were slashed by a man at around 5:30 p.m. at a shopping center in Milan. The reports say authorities ID'ed the knifeman as a 46-year-old who is believed to have grabbed the blade from the shelves of a store before lunging at passersby. He's since been arrested, according to the reports, and is still in police custody.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani revealed an update on Mari, saying he sustained non life-threatening injuries in the stabbing.

"Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon," he said.

Hopefully Mari makes a full recovery.