European Soccer Star Was Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona during the pre season friendly between Inter Miami CF and FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images) James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Soccer superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family were the victims of a terrifying home robbery on Monday morning.

According to ESPN, the FC Barcelona striker and his wife were targeted by an armed group of burglars wielding iron bars at their home in Castelldefels on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain. Neither of them suffered serious injuries.

Per the report, Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for a sustained period during the burglary. His two children may have been there two but that detail remains unclear.

Aubameyang was forced to open a safe that contained jewelry and other expensive items, all of which were taken. The thieves have yet to be caught and the extent of any injuries that Aubameyang may have sustained are not yet public.

The neighborhood that Aubameyang lives in is popular among Barcelona's current and former soccer greats. His house is very close to homes owned by former Barcelona megastars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rose to global stardom playing for Borussia Dortmund between 2013 and 2018. He was the Bundesliga's top scorer in the 2016-17 season, scoring 31 goals that year. In 213 total games for Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 141 goals.

The following year, Aubameyang made a high-profile transfer to Arsenal, but goals were a little bit harder to come by in the Premier League. He scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League matches and 92 total goals in 163 games.

That didn't stop Barcelona from signing him when he became available as a free transfer this past February. And in just 17 La Liga games, he scored 11 goals.

We wish Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family a speedy recovery.