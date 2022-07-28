Evan Engram Has Tough Moment: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 18: Tight end Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants carries the ball for a first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 38-35. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It looks like Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram dropped a pretty easy pass during practice on Thursday.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence was throwing a pass to Engram but it bounced off him and into the air before landing in Shaq Griffin's hands.

It's only the second day of practice. but that didn't stop fans from going after Engram on social media for that drop.

Engram signed a one-year fully guaranteed deal worth $9 million with the Jags back in mid-March. That came after he spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants.

He finished the 2021 season with 46 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns but couldn't fix the drop problems that have been an issue for him since he came into the league.

The Jaguars will be hoping that he does fix that problem throughout the season.