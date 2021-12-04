Everson Griffen Shares Mental Health Update In Heartfelt instagram Post

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has shared a positive update on his Instagram page after an incident last week when he called police to his home and then refused to leave.

Griffen confirmed that he’s going to be an advocate for mental health and he’s not ashamed for who he is as a person. He also thanked everyone for all the support and prayers during this time.

“It’s true I am bipolar,” Griffen said. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I have been running from it for a long time.

“I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

After the incident last week, Griffen was transported to a mental health facility after Vikings general manager Rick Spielman confirmed that they got him the help he needs.

Griffen is currently on the reserve/non-football illness list.