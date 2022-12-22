Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs.

While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports took a look at the top classes from the conference. It comes as no surprise that Ohio State stands atop the conference right now.

Somewhat surprising, however, is that Michigan is not No. 2. Despite the Wolverines second straight College Football Playoff berth, it was Penn State holding down the No. 2 spot.

Here's the full list, via 247Sports:

Ohio State Penn State Michigan Michigan State Nebraska Maryland Iowa Northwestern Minnesota Illinois Rutgers Wisconsin Purdue Indiana

Another notable surprise here is the Badgers. Normally Wisconsin is among the top Big Ten West programs in recruiting rankings.

However, after undergoing a coaching change, the Badgers are still finding their footing on the recruiting trail it seems.