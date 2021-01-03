Bowl season has come to an end.

There is one more college football game remaining on the schedule – the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will meet in Florida on Monday, Jan. 11.

It was an eventful, unique bowl season, with many games being played without fans in the stands. We had several notable contests canceled, as well.

But we were able to have a bowl season, which is a pretty incredible accomplishment considering where the country was at in July and August.

What conferences performed the best in bowl season? Here’s a look at every conference’s bowl game record heading into the national title game.

Big 12 5-0 (100%) MAC 2-0 (100%) Sun Belt 4-1 (80%) SEC 6-2 (75%) Big Ten 3-1 (75%) MW 2-1 (66.7%) AAC 1-5 (16.7%) Pac-12 0-2 (0%) ACC 0-6 (0%) C-USA 0-6 (0%) Independents 2-1

Bowl records by conference w/only @CFBPlayoff title game remaining Big 12 5-0 (100%)

MAC 2-0 (100%)

Sun Belt 4-1 (80%)

SEC 6-2 (75%)

Big Ten 3-1 (75%)

MW 2-1 (66.7%)

AAC 1-5 (16.7%)

Pac-12 0-2 (0%)

ACC 0-6 (0%)

C-USA 0-6 (0%)

Independents 2-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2021

As you can see, it was an extremely strong bowl season for the Big 12. The conference was left out of the College Football Playoff, but had a strong showing in bowl season, especially in the New Year’s Six. Oklahoma topped Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic, while Iowa State beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Both the Big Ten and the SEC, meanwhile, have a chance to end the season on a high note with a win in the national title game.