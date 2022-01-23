The Spun

Everybody Is Making The Same 28-3 Joke This Afternoon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers were down 27-3 at one point against the Rams and that means the Atlanta Falcons are back to being slandered.

Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl back in 2017 and it gets joked about every time that score has come up, no matter who’s playing.

Much like in that Super Bowl, the Bucs didn’t have much going through two-plus quarters today. That said, they have started to come alive to make it a 27-13 game in the fourth quarter.

They got a field goal to make it 27-6 before their defense forced a fumble from Cooper Kupp late in the third quarter. Leonard Fournette then scored from one-yard out and all of sudden, it’s a two-possession game.

But before all that happened, people wasted no time making 28-3 jokes on social media.

The Rams will have to keep going for the knockout as they’ve let the Bucs back into this one. The winner is set to host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

You can view the rest of this matchup on NBC.

