Everybody Is Making The Same 28-3 Joke This Afternoon

The Buccaneers were down 27-3 at one point against the Rams and that means the Atlanta Falcons are back to being slandered.

Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl back in 2017 and it gets joked about every time that score has come up, no matter who’s playing.

Much like in that Super Bowl, the Bucs didn’t have much going through two-plus quarters today. That said, they have started to come alive to make it a 27-13 game in the fourth quarter.

They got a field goal to make it 27-6 before their defense forced a fumble from Cooper Kupp late in the third quarter. Leonard Fournette then scored from one-yard out and all of sudden, it’s a two-possession game.

But before all that happened, people wasted no time making 28-3 jokes on social media.

If ppl don’t stop it with the 28-3 reference. Are y’all watching this game?! THEY CAN’T BLOCK THEM — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 23, 2022

Thank the lord, the Rams didn't go up 28-3 on Brady. Crisis averted. — UrinatingChief (@UrinatingTree) January 23, 2022

Oh good, here comes the 28-3 references. — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) January 23, 2022

Sean McVay went for the kick to make it 27-3, he robbed us from a 28-3 lead. pic.twitter.com/ZpW2sZLLXH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

GUYS DID YOU KNOW TOM BRADY ONCE CAME BACK FROM A 28-3 DEFICIT IN THE SUPER BOWL???? DONT WORRY IF YOU FORGET WE’LL MENTION IT AGAIN IN 2 PLAYS — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) January 23, 2022

In Super Bowl LI, the Falcon went up 28-3 with 8:31 left in the third quarter. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2022

Go for 2 and it’s 28-3 if they care about history. — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) January 23, 2022

27-3 = Safe, reliable, infallible 28-3 = DANGEROUS, UNLUCKY, TERRIFYING — local bIogger (@fergoe) January 23, 2022

The Rams will have to keep going for the knockout as they’ve let the Bucs back into this one. The winner is set to host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

You can view the rest of this matchup on NBC.