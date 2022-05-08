Everyone Has Same Complaint With Luka Doncic Today

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

A lot of NBA fans aren't thrilled with Luka Doncic's play against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Doncic has already been called for a technical foul, but that's not what has fans upset. He's been flopping a bit on some calls, which has led to a lot of harsh reactions from fans on social media.

Doncic currently has nine points as the game is getting close to halftime (as of this writing).

The Mavericks are trying to win this pivotal Game 4 to even up the series as Game 5 will take place in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie currently lead the Mavericks in points with 15, 12, and 10, respectively. We'll have to see when Doncic joins his teammates in the double figures column.

You can watch the remainder of this game on ESPN.