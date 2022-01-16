The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Jerry Jones On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday.

AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the finest stadiums in all of sports. However, it has one glaring issue – pun intended.

During late afternoon games, the sun can often shine through the windows, causing a tough glare for players in certain areas of the field.

We just saw the Cowboys get harmed by that on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was unable to pick up a pass from Dak Prescott. Wilson seemed to duck when the ball got to him, indicating a lack of sight based on the sun.

Get some blinds already, Jerry!

The sun-glare cost the Cowboys a chance at a field goal. Instead, the Cowboys had to punt the ball and head into the half down nine.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 16-7, at halftime.

The game is on CBS.

