Everyone Has Same Message For Jerry Jones On Sunday

AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the finest stadiums in all of sports. However, it has one glaring issue – pun intended.

During late afternoon games, the sun can often shine through the windows, causing a tough glare for players in certain areas of the field.

We just saw the Cowboys get harmed by that on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was unable to pick up a pass from Dak Prescott. Wilson seemed to duck when the ball got to him, indicating a lack of sight based on the sun.

Get some blinds already, Jerry!

Cool windows, Jerry. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 16, 2022

close the windows Jerry. pic.twitter.com/qxAcIniTJG — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) January 16, 2022

Yeah Jerry Shoulda Closed the windows #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/147tJBr1YM — Tingz n Wingz (@TingznWingz) January 16, 2022

For years, Jerry Jones has needed to do something to keep the sun out of the west end windows in these late afternoon games. Maybe he should call @BlindsDotCom… pic.twitter.com/DPzrQeazhZ — Nathan Crace, ASGCA (@lipouts) January 16, 2022

The sun-glare cost the Cowboys a chance at a field goal. Instead, the Cowboys had to punt the ball and head into the half down nine.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 16-7, at halftime.

The game is on CBS.