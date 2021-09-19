The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Has The Same Message For NFL Referees Today

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on field around NFL logo before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

NFL fans have three words for the league’s officials on Sunday afternoon: No. Fun. League.

Fans across the league are fed up with the “taunting” penalties being called on players. There have been several notable taunting penalties in Week 2.

“There’s virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL’s new taunting rule STINKS,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.

“PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE,” former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz added.

This was arguably the worst taunting penalty of the day:

NFL fans are already fed up.

The league announced before the season that taunting penalties would be more of a focal point for referees. We’re not exactly sure why, but many believe it has to do with the taunting in the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Bucs.

Regardless of the reason, something needs to change. Players should be able to celebrate big plays, as long as there’s no harming of the opponent or anything.

Alas, nothing is going to change during the middle of a season. Perhaps the league can re-visit this in the offseason.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.