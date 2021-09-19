Everyone Has The Same Message For NFL Referees Today

NFL fans have three words for the league’s officials on Sunday afternoon: No. Fun. League.

Fans across the league are fed up with the “taunting” penalties being called on players. There have been several notable taunting penalties in Week 2.

There's virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL's new taunting rule STINKS. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2021

PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 19, 2021

This was arguably the worst taunting penalty of the day:

NFL fans are already fed up.

The league announced before the season that taunting penalties would be more of a focal point for referees. We’re not exactly sure why, but many believe it has to do with the taunting in the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Bucs.

This is directly because of this incident pic.twitter.com/bpHL7q8KgN — Holderby (@michaelholderby) September 19, 2021

Regardless of the reason, something needs to change. Players should be able to celebrate big plays, as long as there’s no harming of the opponent or anything.

Alas, nothing is going to change during the middle of a season. Perhaps the league can re-visit this in the offseason.