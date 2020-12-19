Everyone Has Same Reaction To Ohio State-Northwestern Start

All eyes are on the Big Ten Championship Game right now.

Ohio State, the No. 4 team in the country, is seen as a lock for the College Football Playoff with a win over No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes can improve to 6-0 with a win on Saturday. A perfect record and a Big Ten Championship Game win should be enough for a playoff spot.

Ohio State was eyeing more than just a win, though. The Buckeyes were eyeing a blowout against Northwestern.

“Like I’ve been telling a lot of my teammates, we’ve got to blow them out,” Ohio State standout defensive back Shaun Wade said on Tuesday. “We need to show the world what we can do.”

So far, though, it’s been dicey for Ohio State.

Late in the first quarter, it’s Northwestern 7, Ohio State 3. The Buckeyes had to settle for a field goal on their opening drive, while the Wildcats marched down for a touchdown early.

FOX announcer Gus Johnson summed up everyone’s thoughts so far: “Uh oh.”

I think Gus Johnson speaks for all of us: Uh-oh. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 19, 2020

Uh oh is right.

Ohio State still has a lot of time left, but the Buckeyes have not looked good so far.

The Big Ten Championship Game is airing on FOX.