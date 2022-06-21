Everyone Has Same Theory On Rob Gronkowski's Retirement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When Rob Gronkowski announced retirement No. 2 on Tuesday, many NFL fans were understandably skeptical.

After stepping away from football and pursuing a brief career with the WWE in 2020, the All-Pro tight end quickly changed his tune when Tom Brady called from his waterfront Tampa estate.

Given that Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus is already leaving the door open, much of the football world was saying the same thing about the four-time Super Bowl champ's "retirement."

"Translation: Gronk doesn't want to do training camp + preseason in the heat," said one SEC reporter. "See ya in October."

"It's official. Gronk will not participate in training camp this year or ever again," tweeted Jim Ayello.

"Gronk just probably doesn’t wanna go through OTA’s and training camp stuff because summer is here, it’s time to party," a fan said. "We’ll revisit this 'retire' status in a few months."

"Gronk just doesn’t want to do training camp. Don’t blame him. Drafting him in the last round of my fantasy draft," another said.

"Gronk is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing training camp," remarked Thomas Neumann.

"Gronk be retiring just to skip training camp and practice… he’s nuts," another fan laughed.

Are you buying Rob Gronkowski's retirement?