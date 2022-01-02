The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Has The Same Message For ESPN On Sunday

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s college football coverage has been facing some criticism following its analysts’ opinions on player opt-outs.

On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard spoke about players opting out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete? I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t,” Herbstreit said. “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Howard seemed to agree with Herbstreit’s point.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the ESPN analysts.

Of course, many are blaming ESPN for the lack of importance that is placed on non-College Football Playoff games.

After all, ESPN is the one hyping up the College Football Playoff race all season long.

ESPN isn’t completely to blame, of course – and college football players should have the right to opt out of games if they feel it’s best – but the network certainly deserves some criticism for its coverage.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.