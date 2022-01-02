Everyone Has The Same Message For ESPN On Sunday

ESPN’s college football coverage has been facing some criticism following its analysts’ opinions on player opt-outs.

On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard spoke about players opting out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete? I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t,” Herbstreit said. “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Howard seemed to agree with Herbstreit’s point.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the ESPN analysts.

Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category. pic.twitter.com/PS9Pu5rcoo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2022

Of course, many are blaming ESPN for the lack of importance that is placed on non-College Football Playoff games.

After all, ESPN is the one hyping up the College Football Playoff race all season long.

ESPN trying to blame kids for diluting all the bowl games they produce when they spend months pouring every bit of promotional energy behind the CFP they also own pic.twitter.com/2jJ6ZVhOdX — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 2, 2022

ESPN isn’t completely to blame, of course – and college football players should have the right to opt out of games if they feel it’s best – but the network certainly deserves some criticism for its coverage.